LUH MS For Providing Treatment Facilities To Patients Despite Doctor's Strike

Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2022 | 06:57 PM

Medical Superintendent Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) Dr. Shahid Islam Junejo on Wednesday said additional senior doctors, nurses and paramedical staff were appointed in the accident and emergency department of Civil Hospital for the facilitation of the the patients as the regular staff was on the strike for several days

He said this while chairing a meeting of in-charges and registrars of all departments and wards.

He said that all the patients, whether poor or rich, were being provided treatment facilities in the civil hospital without discrimination and the health care commission also issued a provisional certificate due to its best performance.

Dr. Shahid Islam said the doctors, paramedical staff and nurses were protesting but they would continue to provide treatment facilities to patients without any interruption or hindrance.

The hospital management has appointed CMOs in all three shifts and they were given the responsibility to ensure that the patients do not face any problem or any inconvenience, MS said.

In-charge operation theatre Dr. Ali Gohar Qaimkhani has been instructed that there should be no interruption in the operation process in the hospital.

The Director Administration Abdul Sattar Jatoi, AMS General Dr Shoukat Lakho, Dr Kashif Memon and others were also present in the meeting.

