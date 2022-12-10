LUH provides best health care facilities to patients on priority basis : Director Admin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Director of Administration/Finance Liaquat Medical University of Health Sciences (LUH) Abdul Sattar Jatoi on Saturday said that the Best treatment facilities were being provided to the people visiting Liaquat University Hyderabad/Jamshoro from Sindh and other provinces while surgery and free pathological tests were being conducted through the latest machinery and equipment.

He expressed these views while talking to the journalists after their visit to different departments of the Hospital.

Director Administration said that free treatment through the latest equipment was being provided to the heart, kidney, ulcer, cancer, Sugar patients, children diseases, thalassemia, hemophilia, Hepatitis B, C HIV/Aids and facilities being provided to patients were not less than the facility of private hospitals.

On the occasion, he gets visited journalists to latest Intensive care unit (ICU), Paeds wards, Paeds emergency, OPD, Paeds ICU, kidney ward, Thalassemia, Hemophilia wards, cardio wards, operation theatres and apprised them about treatment facilities.

Director also apprised journalists about the availability of the latest machinery installed for angioplasty, Echo, Angiography, children's emergency ward, general wards, OPD, and operation theatres.

He said that after overcoming financial embezzlements and protecting allocated funds from further misuse such amounts were being utilized for the welfare of the masses which benefit thousands of destitute and poor patients.

Jatoi said that some wasted elements were using tactics to defame hospitals to fulfill their wasted interests.

He said that the facility of medicine and expensive tests was being extended to patients free of cost while around 60 pints of blood were also being given to the Thalassemia kids patients on daily basis and estimated cost per child as about 8,500.

He further said that expenditure of private hospitals on angioplasty, angiography, echo, and similar procedures were million Rupees, however, treatment of such ailments in the civil hospital was free even stunt costing one lac and pacemaker of million Rupees being fitted free of cost.

Director Administration on the proposal of the president of Hyderabad union of journalist (HUJ) workers Nasir Shaikh for providing free MRI, CT Scan and other medical tests for Hyderabad journalists in Civil Hospital, announced to issue a card to journalists and their families which all free medical facilities would be provided to them and in this regard, a committee was also formed consisting senior journalist Irfan Arain, Nasir Shaikh and Farooq Tabassum which will submit details of journalists through specified proforma to hospital administration so that development to be made on such facility.

Among others MS civil Hospital, Dr. islam Junejo, AMS General Dr. Shaukat Lakho,Prof. Kashif Shaikh, Dr. Faisal and other officers were also present on the occasion.