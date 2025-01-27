Open Menu

LUH Radiology Department Provides 24/7 Advanced Services With Discounted Rates: Dr. Adnan Qureshi

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2025 | 10:21 PM

The Radiology Department at Liaquat University Hospital, Hyderabad/Jamshoro is providing state-of-the-art treatment facilities along with discounted services for patients based on their financial conditions

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The Radiology Department at Liaquat University Hospital, Hyderabad/Jamshoro is providing state-of-the-art treatment facilities along with discounted services for patients based on their financial conditions.

The department offers 24-hour services for MRI, CT scans, ultrasound and X-rays to ensure that everyone has access to better healthcare.

This was stated by Dr. Adnan Ahmed Qureshi, Chairman of the Radiology Department at Liaquat University Hospital, Hyderabad/Jamshoro, in a statement.

He further stated that the department was equipped with advanced facilities, including MRI machines and high-quality CT scan machines, which were unavailable in any other hospital in the province.

The department also provides ultrasound, fluoroscopy and mammography digital machines, which operate round-the-clock for patients, he said and added that these services were offered at significantly lower rates compared to private hospitals and laboratories, and the tests were completely free for hospitalized patients.

Dr. Adnan maintained that reforms were implemented in the hospital and radiology department under the leadership of Vice Chancellor LUMHS Professor Dr. Ikram Din Ujan. He added that these reforms include the use of modern technology, staff training and efforts to create a better environment for patients.

