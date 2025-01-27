- Home
- Pakistan
- LUH radiology department provides 24/7 advanced services with discounted rates: Dr. Adnan Qureshi
LUH Radiology Department Provides 24/7 Advanced Services With Discounted Rates: Dr. Adnan Qureshi
Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2025 | 10:21 PM
The Radiology Department at Liaquat University Hospital, Hyderabad/Jamshoro is providing state-of-the-art treatment facilities along with discounted services for patients based on their financial conditions
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The Radiology Department at Liaquat University Hospital, Hyderabad/Jamshoro is providing state-of-the-art treatment facilities along with discounted services for patients based on their financial conditions.
The department offers 24-hour services for MRI, CT scans, ultrasound and X-rays to ensure that everyone has access to better healthcare.
This was stated by Dr. Adnan Ahmed Qureshi, Chairman of the Radiology Department at Liaquat University Hospital, Hyderabad/Jamshoro, in a statement.
He further stated that the department was equipped with advanced facilities, including MRI machines and high-quality CT scan machines, which were unavailable in any other hospital in the province.
The department also provides ultrasound, fluoroscopy and mammography digital machines, which operate round-the-clock for patients, he said and added that these services were offered at significantly lower rates compared to private hospitals and laboratories, and the tests were completely free for hospitalized patients.
Dr. Adnan maintained that reforms were implemented in the hospital and radiology department under the leadership of Vice Chancellor LUMHS Professor Dr. Ikram Din Ujan. He added that these reforms include the use of modern technology, staff training and efforts to create a better environment for patients.
Recent Stories
AEEDC Dubai 2025: Kuwait named guest of honour of 29th edition
ADCB aims to double net profit to AED20 billion in five years
LUH radiology department provides 24/7 advanced services with discounted rates: ..
Radio remains an unyielding pillar of communication in Pakistan: Commissioner Ka ..
HR ministry accelerates PSDP project to promote awareness
CPO inaugurates newly built MT workshop at Dolphin Headquarters
Chiniot Festival to be held in February
Musadik asks PTI to discuss public interest issues
ISSI hosts launch of NDF-HSF book on Post-Taliban Afghanistan
Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar congratulates newly ele ..
PM, ambassador of Morocco discuss bilateral ties
Economy shows resilient growth in H1-FY2025: Report
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LUH radiology department provides 24/7 advanced services with discounted rates: Dr. Adnan Qureshi2 minutes ago
-
Radio remains an unyielding pillar of communication in Pakistan: Commissioner Karachi2 minutes ago
-
HR ministry accelerates PSDP project to promote awareness2 minutes ago
-
CPO inaugurates newly built MT workshop at Dolphin Headquarters2 minutes ago
-
Chiniot Festival to be held in February2 minutes ago
-
Musadik asks PTI to discuss public interest issues7 minutes ago
-
ISSI hosts launch of NDF-HSF book on Post-Taliban Afghanistan7 minutes ago
-
Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar congratulates newly elected body of IHCJA7 minutes ago
-
PM, ambassador of Morocco discuss bilateral ties7 minutes ago
-
National Youth Council (NYC) to take oath on Tuesday28 minutes ago
-
One mln youth to avail employment opportunities abroad annually: Rana Mashhood19 minutes ago
-
Hub to become vital commercial center due to attention of President: Hassan Zehri2 hours ago