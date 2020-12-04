UrduPoint.com
LUH Set Up COVID-19 Isolation Ward

Fri 04th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

LUH set up COVID-19 isolation ward

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :The Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) has established a 35-bedded COVID-19 ward at its Jamshoro district hospital, located in the premises of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences.

Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro informed here on Friday that the ward consisted of a High Dependency Unit (HDU) and an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

According to him, on Friday 6 patients from LUHyderabad and one from Combined Military Hospital, Hyderabad, were shifted to the new ward in Jamshoro.

He said the new ward had been set up in view of the increasing numbers of the coronavirus infected people.

The total number of patients who were admitted in the COVID-19 wardsof both the hospitals of LUH was 36 on Friday including 20 patients inICU, 16 in HDU and 12 on CPAP.

