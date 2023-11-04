Open Menu

LUH Sets Up Dengue Ward As Dengue Shows Surge

Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2023 | 09:18 PM

LUH sets up dengue ward as dengue shows surge

The Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) Hyderabad has set up an isolation ward for dangue cases consisting of 20 beds

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) The Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) Hyderabad has set up an isolation ward for dangue cases consisting of 20 beds.

The Hospital’s Medical Superintendent Shahid islam Junejo informed here on Saturday that the ward had been set up so that the patients suffering from dengue could be admitted to the Hospital. He added that Dr Muhammad Aslam Rajput had been made focal person for the dengue cases.

According to him, as many as 61 patients suffering from dengue were admitted in LUH from 1 to 3 November.

The MS said that all the required medicines and mosquito nets had been made available at the ward, adding that the concerned doctors and paramedics had been warned that negligence in dealing with the patients would lead to disciplinary action against the.

He told that the anti-dengue spray was also being done in all parts of the Hospital.

APP/zmb/

Related Topics

Dengue Hyderabad Lead November All From

Recent Stories

King of Jordan receives Abdullah bin Zayed and min ..

King of Jordan receives Abdullah bin Zayed and ministers participating in Arab c ..

5 minutes ago
 DC visits DHQ hospital, inquires health of blast v ..

DC visits DHQ hospital, inquires health of blast victims

7 minutes ago
 ECP establishes Central Control Room to monitor Si ..

ECP establishes Central Control Room to monitor Sindh LG by-elections

7 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed participates in coordination me ..

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in coordination meeting of Arab foreign minister ..

20 minutes ago
 Solangi pays tribute to brave soldiers for foiling ..

Solangi pays tribute to brave soldiers for foiling Mianwali airbase attack

12 minutes ago
 At least 119 dead in Nepal earthquake

At least 119 dead in Nepal earthquake

17 minutes ago
Latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war

Latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war

17 minutes ago
 Fernandes' late winner rescues Man Utd, eases pres ..

Fernandes' late winner rescues Man Utd, eases pressure on Ten Hag

17 minutes ago
 Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf feli ..

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf felicitates national cricket team ..

10 minutes ago
 Iqbal Academy director meets Allama Iqbal’s fami ..

Iqbal Academy director meets Allama Iqbal’s family

10 minutes ago
 LESCO board chairman visits Sunder Industrial Esta ..

LESCO board chairman visits Sunder Industrial Estate

10 minutes ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga table

Football: Spanish La Liga table

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan