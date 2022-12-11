LUH to provide free medical, pathological test facilities to HUJ (W) members

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :The management of Liaquat University hospital (LUH) announced plans to provide MRI, CT Scan, pathology tests and other treatment facilities free of cost to members of Hyderabad Union of Journalists (Workers) after completion of codal formalities.

This was announced by the Director Admn LUH Abdul Sattar Jatoi in a meeting held with office bearers of PFUJ and HUJ (Workers) on Saturday.

The journalists union's delegation discussed issues of ailments of journalists and their families and demanded free of cost treatment and other medical facilities to the journalists and their dependents.

The delegation headed by vice president PFUJ (Workers) Irfan Arain held a meeting with LUH management at the conference hall of the hospital and discussed health issues with the journalists.

On this occasion, Hospital Director Admin Abdul Sattar Jatoi announced that MRI, CT scan, pathology tests and other facilities will be provided free of cost to the members of the workers union and their families.

In this regard, cards will be made to the members of the union and the data of their and their families will be arranged.

LUH Director Admn Abdul Sattar Jatoi visited various departments of the hospital along with HUJ Workers office bearers and members and informed them about facilities provided in the hospital.

RMO General Dr. Shaukat Lakhu, AMS General OPD Dr. Mujeeb Kalwar, Dr.

Faisal Memon, Central Vice President of PFUJ (Workers) Irfan Arain, President Hyderabad Union of Journalists (Workers) Nasir Sheikh, General Secretary Amjad islam, FEC members Abdullah Sarohi, Imran Patoli, Ghulam Qadir Tausefi, Imtiaz Khuhawar and others were present on the occasion.

The journalists visited the cardiology department, peds surgery, ICU, HDU, thalassemia, urology, dialysis and surgical wards and other parts of the hospital.

Apart from providing awareness about the treatment facilities given to the patients, information was also provided about the expenses incurred for the treatment of the patients.

The Sindh government has imposed a ban on the recruitment of employees for many years, due to which there is a shortage of doctors, nursing and paramedical staff in the hospital, which needs to be met with help from philanthropists, Jatoi said.

He said that in the past, the condition of the civil hospital was bad and patients avoided coming to the hospital because of the smell and dirt in the wards, but due to the interest and cooperation of the provincial government, this hospital is like major private hospitals of the country.

Patients come for treatment in the hospital not only from Hyderabad but also from distant districts of Sindh, hundreds of patients are admitted for treatment in different wards of the hospital every day while 15 to 16 thousand patients visit OPD every day, Jatoi said.