HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :The daily wage employees of the Civil Hospital protested against the non-payment of salaries by staging sit-in at the main gate of LU hospital on Wednesday.

The daily wage employees protested for two hours despite the scorching heat, alleging that they have not been paid their salaries for the last 4 months.

The protesting employees said that despite the government's decision for payment of minimum wage Rs. 25000, they are being paid Rs 9,000 per month which had not been paid to them for the past 4 months.

They accused LU hospital's Director Administration of being involved in the delay of payment of their daily wage remuneration.

They demanded of the PPP chairman, Sindh Chief Minister and the secretary health for taking notice of the matter and ensuring early payment of their salaries.