Lukewarm Response Of Traders To Strike Call In Karachi

Sat 13th July 2019 | 05:01 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :A lukewarm response was registered on Saturday on part of Karachi based retailers and other sections of traders to the countrywide strike call given for the day by Markaz e Tanzeem Tajiran Pakistan and All Pakistan Tajiran.

Traders who as a practice commence their businesses by 12 o clock noon were witnessed to be at their shops as usual with some of them sitting in front of their show rooms with shutters being partially down.

Retail shops and general stores in different residential areas, across the metropolis, were reported to had been opened since morning while many of those located in commercial areas appeared to be waiting for initial response of the community to the call given by MTTP, an umbrella organization of different traders' bodies.

Consequently, main markets of surgical goods and medical supplies, handicrafts and decoration items, all major malls and retailers doing their businesses in carpets, garments, shoes along with other consumer items preferred to pull up their shutters.

"This is definitely a wise decision as I found potential buyers visiting us and purchasing as per their requirements," said Sajid Ali, a shop owner in Bohri Bazar.

Amjad Hussain from Cooperative Market, Saddar, was of the opinion that Saturday was a bad choice for the strike call as many prefer to do their shopping on this day.

Shops at major electronic markets in Clifton, Gulshan e Iqbal and Saddar also preferred not to adopt any extreme stance and were attending to their customers.

Business as usual was hence the scenario in Saddar, Main M.A.Jinnah Road, Liaqutabad, Tariq Road, Clifton areas by 14:45 hours.

However, major auto-car dealers and traders of associated accessories preferred to keep their business largely suspended.

"We are mainly affected due to fresh taxation procedure introduced under the national budget for the year 2019-2020," said Khalid Shah with his show room at Khalid bin Waleed Road.

The daily wage earners and people with modest source of income, expressing their support for the government stance, said the businessmen engaged in luxury good items and earning in millions simply do not want to come under the taxation cover.

"You can see almost a similar situation at different gold and silver jewellery markets reflecting their reluctance to pay sales tax in accordance to their actual income," commented Mohammad Yawar working for a travel agency in the vicinity of Zainab Market.

