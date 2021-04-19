Lukewarm response to strike call registered in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :The strike call made by a certain group received a mix response in the metropolis as during first half of Monday significant majority of the citizens preferred to come out of their houses and resume life as routine following the Sunday break.

The traffic flow was almost near to normal with sizable presence of private cars besides rickshaws plying on all major thoroughfares.

Buses,coaches or wagons were not largely available to the commuters but the number of these means of public transport had been witnessed markedly shrunk during past few years leaving masses dependent on rickshaws turned affordable as the service is being availed on sharing basis.

"I am a daily wage earner and can not simply afford to keep myself out of work for two consecutive days or more," said Abdul Rahim, a mason sitting roadside waiting to be hired.

Mohammad Aslam, a vendor in the electronics market had also turned up to his work place at around 11 am but found himself to be joining several others waiting for the markets to be opened and businesses resumed.

"I will simply be losing my salary for the day as am not a regular employee," he said mentioning that owner of the shop in compliance to the decision made by Karachi Shopkeepers and Traders Association has decided to keep the business closed.

Abdul Hameed, a retailer of the view that routine must be maintained said it was out of fear of possible back lash that he was compelled not to open his shop in the electronic market.

"Citizens were unanimous that provision of security was the major responsibility of city administration." "We must not be rendered hapless against the whims of elements who resort to blackmailing and power politics," said Nazim Chughtai.