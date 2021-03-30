LUMHS advises staff to perform duties properly in view of COVID-19 situation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :The management of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro on Tuesday warned varsity employees to perform their duties properly keeping in view of increasing cases of COVID-19, any negligence on the part of staff would not be tolerated.

LUMHS Registrar Dr. Saroop Bhatia said in response of protest of LUMHS Staff Welfare Association, university administration had sent documents of land for residential society identified by association members for verification but concerned department declared the documents as bogus.

The university management will not tolerate undue and unjustified pressure for initiation of illegal process of purchase of any such land which has not been verified, registrar said.

The staff members should refrain from inserting any pressure on varsity management for such illegal processes and perform duties properly as being a medical university, Dr. Bhatia said and warned that in the prevailing COVID-19 situation would be tolerated.