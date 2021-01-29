UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LUMHS Announces Election On Vacant Senate Seats

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 07:50 PM

LUMHS announces election on vacant senate seats

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The Registrar Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro, Friday, announced the schedule of election on four vacant seats of the varsity's senate.

According to the announcement, the faculty members who completed four years service in the varsity were eligible to participate in the elections.

The preliminary voters list has been displayed at the notice board of administration block with inviting objections up to February 11, 2021.  The candidate can submit nomination forms up to February 23, 2021 while the election on vacant seats will be held on March 4, 2021.

Related Topics

Election Senate Jamshoro February March

Recent Stories

Debrief Of Pakistan Navyâ€™s Operational Exercise ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Skywards offers members more flexibility ..

1 hour ago

Ufone marks two decades of being all about U

2 hours ago

Blast near Israeli Embassy in Delhi: India media

2 hours ago

Rimal Ali joins Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf

2 hours ago

President directs FBR to recover over Rs 14m in bo ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.