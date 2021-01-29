LUMHS announces election on vacant senate seats

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The Registrar Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro, Friday, announced the schedule of election on four vacant seats of the varsity's senate.

According to the announcement, the faculty members who completed four years service in the varsity were eligible to participate in the elections.

The preliminary voters list has been displayed at the notice board of administration block with inviting objections up to February 11, 2021. The candidate can submit nomination forms up to February 23, 2021 while the election on vacant seats will be held on March 4, 2021.