Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2023 | 04:40 PM

LUMHS arranged orientation day for newly admitted students

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :The management of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Science Jamshoro Monday organized 'Day One Ceremony/Orientation Day' for the students who got admission in MBBS and BDS courses session 2022-2023.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Ikram Din Ujjan who presided over the ceremony said the newly admitted students are lucky enough that not only the dreams of their parents were becoming reality but it was also their good fortune that they are now part of an institution that is ISO certified.

The graduates of this university are already working in renowned institutions all over the world and have proven their worth, he said and added that the task of becoming a good doctor requires hard work, devotion, dedication and sympathetic attitudes.

He said one cannot construct a skyscraper without a proper foundation, likewise without deep roots and proper grip over subjects of basic medical sciences in the initial years of medical education a good doctor will be merely a pie in the sky.

The Vice Chancellor advised the newly enrolled students to develop concentration on study and understanding with the faculty, and staff so that the same could help them build their careers.

