LUMHS celebrates Pakistan Defense Day with fervour

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro celebrated Pakistan Defense Day with great enthusiasm, an event was organized at Latif Hall of the university, which was attended by a large number of students, faculty members and officials of the university.

Addressing the participants, the Vice Chancellor LUMHS Prof. Ikram Din Ujjan expressed that the 6th September is an unforgettable day in our national Calendar when the people of Pakistan, proved unmatched national unity and stood by the heroic armed forces to prevent a stern aggression by the enemy.

This historic Day revives our spirits and strengthens the resolve to defend the country against all sorts of threats.

We pay tribute to all those sons and daughters of the soil who laid down their lives and suffered the impulses of war in defending the homeland.

It is because of their supreme sacrifices and unshakable determination that we live with honor and pride, he added.

He added that this day is a landmark in the history of Pakistan as 59 years ago on this day, the courageous Armed Forces of Pakistan successfully repulsed the enemy’s aggression and defended the Homeland. The people of Pakistan demonstrated incomparable national unity and stood by their armed forces to spoil the evil designs of the enemy.

Prof. Ikram Din Ujjan further expressed that the nation salutes the heroes and the armed forces that rendered sacrifices to protect the dear homeland to make its defense unconquerable. It was our foremost duty to defend every inch of the motherland, he said.