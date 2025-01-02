Open Menu

LUMHS Conducts Computer-based Entry Test For Undergraduate Degree Programs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2025 | 06:10 PM

LUMHS conducts computer-based entry test for undergraduate degree programs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Computer Based Pre-Admission Entry Test was conducted for admission in various Undergraduate Degree Programs at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro here Thursday.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ikram Din Ujjan expressed that the university had recently introduced the computer based Testing Service to ensure the process of admissions to be implemented purely on merit basis.

He further expressed, that a total number of 4665 candidates will be appearing in the test, which was scheduled to be conducted in three days with multiple shifts from January the 2nd to 4rth, and 750 students shall be admitted in the University on merit basis for different degree programs including Doctor of Physical Therapy, Pharm–D, BS Nursing, Physician Associate, BS BioMedical Engineering, BS business and Information Technology, BS Health Informatics and Management System, BS Medical Laboratory Technology, BS Radiologic Technology, BS Molecular Biology and Genetics and BS Forensic Toxicology.

The Vice Chancellor further added that the University had commenced various new degree programs, which will be beneficial for the students to secure their career within the country as well as abroad.

According to the spokesperson of LUMHS, a total number of 1849 candidates appeared in the test on first day, whereas 1547 will be appearing tomorrow the 3rd January and 1242 on 4th January.

Related Topics

Technology Business Doctor Jamshoro January From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Indian Coach Gautam Gambhir drops Rohit Sharma fro ..

Indian Coach Gautam Gambhir drops Rohit Sharma from Test team captaincy

15 minutes ago
 Emirates College for Advanced Education enhances e ..

Emirates College for Advanced Education enhances efforts to empower educators sh ..

27 minutes ago
 Talks between govt, PTI start today in Islamabad

Talks between govt, PTI start today in Islamabad

30 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses continued upward trend as 100 Index ..

PSX witnesses continued upward trend as 100 Index reaches new all-time high

51 minutes ago
 Sentence given to Khalid Khurshid shows interferen ..

Sentence given to Khalid Khurshid shows interference in courts: Faisal Chaudhary

1 hour ago
 Emirates SkyCargo adds Copenhagen to freighter net ..

Emirates SkyCargo adds Copenhagen to freighter network

2 hours ago
UAE condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas, co ..

UAE condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas, conveys condolences to US Govern ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces ..

Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces 'Innovators 2024' competition ..

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister di ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing cooperation

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait

Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait

3 hours ago
 DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transact ..

DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transactions in 2024

4 hours ago
 MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Follo ..

MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan