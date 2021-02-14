LUMHS conducts entry test for B.S, Diploma and other courses

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro on Sunday conducted pre entry test for admissions in different B.S, Diploma and other courses.

As many as 2600 candidates appeared in the test held at main campus Jamshoro, the university's spokesman informed.

According to statement, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Bikha Rslam, Registrar Dr. Saroop Bhatia, Dr. Sajjan Halepoto, Dr. Fateh Muhammad Abbasi and others also visited the centre to review arrangements of the test.

He said tests for Bachelor of Science, D Pharmacy and diploma courses in Nursing, BS Molecular Biology and Genetics, Forensic Science in Forensic Biology, Forensic Science in Forensic Chemistry, Applied Science in Radio logic Technology, BS Medical Laboratory Technology, one year Diploma courses in CT Technology, Diploma in MRI Technology, Diploma in Blood Banking and Transfusion, Diploma in Ophthalmic Technician, Diploma in Dental Technician, Diploma on Refraction Technology and other courses were held for limited seats.