UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LUMHS Conducts Entry Test For B.S, Diploma And Other Courses

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 04:50 PM

LUMHS conducts entry test for B.S, Diploma and other courses

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro on Sunday conducted pre entry test for admissions in different B.S, Diploma and other courses.

As many as 2600 candidates appeared in the test held at main campus Jamshoro, the university's spokesman informed.

According to statement, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Bikha Rslam, Registrar Dr. Saroop Bhatia, Dr. Sajjan Halepoto, Dr. Fateh Muhammad Abbasi and others also visited the centre to review arrangements of the test.

He said tests for Bachelor of Science, D Pharmacy and diploma courses in Nursing, BS Molecular Biology and Genetics, Forensic Science in Forensic Biology, Forensic Science in Forensic Chemistry, Applied Science in Radio logic Technology, BS Medical Laboratory Technology, one year Diploma courses in CT Technology, Diploma in MRI Technology, Diploma in Blood Banking and Transfusion, Diploma in Ophthalmic Technician, Diploma in Dental Technician, Diploma on Refraction Technology and other courses were held for limited seats.

Related Topics

Technology Jamshoro Sunday Blood

Recent Stories

UAE receives Hope Probe’s first image of Mars

26 minutes ago

Russia reports 14,861 new COVID-19 cases

56 minutes ago

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Italy&#039;s new Prime Mi ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 3,167 new COVID-19 cases, 5,059 reco ..

2 hours ago

All schools, nurseries in Umm Al Qaiwain shift to ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.