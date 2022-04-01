LUMHS conducts lecture on facial bone fracture treatment

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Under lecture programme series of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro, the Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Friday conducted a lecture on treatment of facial bone fractures, challenges and recent advances.

The Vice Chancellor LUMHS Prof. Dr. Ikramuddin Ujan while speaking on the occasion appreciated the efforts of the Department of Oral and maxillofacial Surgery for inviting more than ten eminent maxillofacial surgeons all over the country to delivery their lectures on the topic adding that the department is one of the largest Center of Excellency in Pakistan which playing vital role in the field. The lecture series would provide opportunity to the students to learn more about advance methods of surgery.

The Dean of Dentistry Prof. Dr. Feroz Kalhoro in his address informed that the organizers have selected the topic of mid face fracture as during road accidents, the people receive fracture in face bones, jaws and teeth which turn their live in danger".

If the patient timely brought to the hospital then the life of the patient can be saved, he added.

The Chairman, Department of Maxillofacial Surgery Prof. Dr. Kashir Ali Chandar who was also the programme organizers said that with modern technology, facial bones can bring back to their place after fractures in accidents and it was the reason that the patients prefer to reach the Department of Maxillofacial Surgery for treatment.

Among others, Prof. Dr. Tauqeerul islam, Prof. Tahira Ayub, Prof. Jahan Alam, Prof. Muzammil, Prof. Shehzad Rajput, Prof. Sunil Kumar, Dr. Bashir Jalbani also shared their experiences in respect of the management of facial fracture.