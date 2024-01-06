LUMHS conducts pre-entry test for undergraduate degree, diploma courses session 2023-24

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) The management of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro Saturday conducted pre-entry test for the session 2023-24 in various undergraduate degree and diploma courses in which more than 3700 candidates were appeared.

As many as 100 seats were reserved for Doctor of the Institute of Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Sciences LUMHS, and 50 seats for the Institute of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, Bilawal Medical College, 80 seats of Doctor of Pharmacy, 100 seats of BS Nursing, 40 seats of BS Biomedical Engineering, at College of Technology LUMHS Degree program BS Forensic Science in Forensic Biology 70 Seats, BS Forensic Science in Forensic Chemistry and Toxicology 60 seats, BS Radiologic Technology 70 seats, Associate of Applied Sciences in Radiologic Technology (60 seats, BS Medical Laboratory Technology 35 Seats, BS Forensic Science in Forensic Biology (BSFB) 60 Seats, B.

S Molecular Biology and Genetics 60 Seats, Diploma program Diploma in CT technology 5 seats, Diploma in MRI technology 5 seats,

Diploma in blood banking and transfusion 10 seats ,Diploma in ophthalmic technician 10 seats, Diploma in dental technician 10 seats and Diploma in refraction technology five seats.

Vice Chancellor LUMHS Prof. Dr. IKram Din Ujaan has said that the University had commenced various new courses, so that the students could get an opportunity to secure their future in several fields of Medical Sciences.