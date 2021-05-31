UrduPoint.com
LUMHS Employees Advised To Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Before June 5

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 10:38 PM

Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro's management on Monday advised all officers, officials and faculty members to get vaccinated against COVID-19 before June 5, 2021 as per the directives of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

In a circular issued by the Registrar Dr.

Haji Muhammad Shaikh, university's all officers, officials and faculty members were advised to get themselves vaccinated against coronavirus through walk in at nearby COVID-19 vaccination centre along with computerized National Identity Cards and employment service certificate.

The CVC staff will verify on spot and vaccinate all employees of the varsity, circular stated.

