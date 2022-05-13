LUMHS employees appreciates VC efforts for securing CM approval for land

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :The Employees Association of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro, has appreciated the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ikramuddin Ujjan for securing the chief minister's approval for land for establishing a housing society for the staff.

At a press conference in Jamshoro, the association's President Saeed Ahmed Lashari and other staff told that the Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Capt (r) Fariduddin Mustafa had been directed by the CM to provide the land allocated to staff.