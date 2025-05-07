LUMHS holds protest rally against Indian aggression, voices strong support for Pakistan Army

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) A protest demonstration was organized at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Ikram Din Ujjan, in response to recent Indian aggression.

Addressing the participants, Dr. Ujjan reaffirmed the university's unwavering support for the Pakistani Armed Forces, stating that the entire nation stands united with its military to safeguard the country’s sovereignty. “We pledge our full support to the Pakistan Army. The whole nation stands shoulder to shoulder with our soldiers,” he said.

He strongly condemned the cowardly midnight attacks by Indian forces on innocent civilians, calling them intolerable and adding those had also been condemned globally.

“We have complete trust in the capabilities and resolve of our armed forces,” he added, emphasizing national unity in the face of hostility.

The protest saw a large participation of students, faculty members and university officials, all raising slogans against Indian aggression and in solidarity with the Pakistan Army.

Professor Dr. Feroze Ali Kalhoro, Dr. Haji Muhammad Shaikh, Professor Dr. Rasool Bux and Dr. Sana Mirza also denounced the Indian military’s aggression against unarmed civilians.