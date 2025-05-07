Open Menu

LUMHS Holds Protest Rally Against Indian Aggression, Voices Strong Support For Pakistan Army

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2025 | 05:40 PM

LUMHS holds protest rally against Indian aggression, voices strong support for Pakistan Army

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) A protest demonstration was organized at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Ikram Din Ujjan, in response to recent Indian aggression.

Addressing the participants, Dr. Ujjan reaffirmed the university's unwavering support for the Pakistani Armed Forces, stating that the entire nation stands united with its military to safeguard the country’s sovereignty. “We pledge our full support to the Pakistan Army. The whole nation stands shoulder to shoulder with our soldiers,” he said.

He strongly condemned the cowardly midnight attacks by Indian forces on innocent civilians, calling them intolerable and adding those had also been condemned globally.

“We have complete trust in the capabilities and resolve of our armed forces,” he added, emphasizing national unity in the face of hostility.

The protest saw a large participation of students, faculty members and university officials, all raising slogans against Indian aggression and in solidarity with the Pakistan Army.

Professor Dr. Feroze Ali Kalhoro, Dr. Haji Muhammad Shaikh, Professor Dr. Rasool Bux and Dr. Sana Mirza also denounced the Indian military’s aggression against unarmed civilians.

Recent Stories

EcoStar launches Prince Series ACs featuring genui ..

EcoStar launches Prince Series ACs featuring genuine T3 technology

15 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by ..

Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif

18 hours ago
 District administration reviews April polio campai ..

District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..

18 hours ago
 Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 mi ..

Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million

18 hours ago
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USP ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..

18 hours ago
 Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: A ..

Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam

18 hours ago
 Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day off ..

Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..

18 hours ago
 BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-fre ..

BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food

18 hours ago
 National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqe ..

National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik

18 hours ago
 SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research ..

SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan