UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LUMHS Holds Training Workshop On Coronavirus Patients Treatment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 10:00 PM

LUMHS holds training workshop on coronavirus patients treatment

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :The Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Sunday organized a workshop for providing special training to medical as well as para-medical staff to treat coronavirus patients at Civil Hospital Hyderabad.

LUMHS Jamshoro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Bikha Ram Devrajani, Registrar Ikramuddin Ujjan and others were also attended the workshop.

The senior doctors and medical experts stressed the need to take all required safety measures while treating coronavirus patient.

In workshop, medical as well para-medical staff was informed about standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be followed while treating the coronavirus patients and take all safety measures to keep themselves completely safe and secure.

The demonstrations were also given on the occasion for the staffers clarity and convenience to handle the situation as per guidelines.

Related Topics

Hyderabad Jamshoro Sunday All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Coronavirus tally reaches to 757 in Pakistan

13 minutes ago

Ajman Bank offers set of initiatives to support UA ..

48 minutes ago

SHRD fully implements remote work system

1 hour ago

FANR’s Board of Management discusses Federal Gov ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Airways flights to Beijing to operate with ..

2 hours ago

UAQ Ruler issues resolution exempting establishmen ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.