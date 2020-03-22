LUMHS holds training workshop on coronavirus patients treatment

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :The Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Sunday organized a workshop for providing special training to medical as well as para-medical staff to treat coronavirus patients at Civil Hospital Hyderabad.

LUMHS Jamshoro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Bikha Ram Devrajani, Registrar Ikramuddin Ujjan and others were also attended the workshop.

The senior doctors and medical experts stressed the need to take all required safety measures while treating coronavirus patient.

In workshop, medical as well para-medical staff was informed about standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be followed while treating the coronavirus patients and take all safety measures to keep themselves completely safe and secure.

The demonstrations were also given on the occasion for the staffers clarity and convenience to handle the situation as per guidelines.