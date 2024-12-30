Open Menu

LUMHS Holds Workshop On Skill-based Endoscopic Brain Surgery

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2024 | 06:45 PM

The Department of Neurosurgery at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro hosted a two-day workshop titled “Skill-Based Endoscopic Brain Surgery,” in collaboration with the Emirates Society of Neurological Surgeons

The workshop aimed to enhance the expertise of neurosurgeons and faculty members in modern surgical techniques.

According to a pres release, the Head of the Department of Neurosurgery at LUMHS and President of the Pakistan Society of Neurosurgeons Professor Dr. Riaz Ahmed Raja highlighted the advantages of endoscopic brain surgery during the event.

Dr. Raja elaborated on the procedure, explaining that it involves creating a small incision or using a nasal approach to access the brain for treatment.

"This minimally invasive technique enables patients to be discharged within one to two days, significantly reduces the risk of infection, and allows them to resume daily activities swiftly," he said.

LUMHS Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ikram Din Ujjan commended Dr. Raja for organizing the workshop, stating its value in fostering advanced surgical practices among medical professionals.

He noted that such initiatives benefit both senior and junior faculty, enhancing their skills in modern techniques like laparoscopy in neurosurgery.

Renowned neurosurgeons from across Pakistan attended the event, including Professor Gohar Javed from Aga Khan University Karachi, Dr. Mumtaz Ali from Peshawar and Dr. Shams Brohi from Nawabshah, along with LUMHS faculty members Dr. Iram, Dr. Asif Bashir and others.

The workshop also underscored the importance of collaboration and innovation in advancing neurosurgical care in the country.

