LUMHS Holds Workshop On Skill-based Endoscopic Brain Surgery
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2024 | 06:45 PM
The Department of Neurosurgery at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro hosted a two-day workshop titled “Skill-Based Endoscopic Brain Surgery,” in collaboration with the Emirates Society of Neurological Surgeons
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) The Department of Neurosurgery at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro hosted a two-day workshop titled “Skill-Based Endoscopic Brain Surgery,” in collaboration with the Emirates Society of Neurological Surgeons.
The workshop aimed to enhance the expertise of neurosurgeons and faculty members in modern surgical techniques.
According to a pres release, the Head of the Department of Neurosurgery at LUMHS and President of the Pakistan Society of Neurosurgeons Professor Dr. Riaz Ahmed Raja highlighted the advantages of endoscopic brain surgery during the event.
Dr. Raja elaborated on the procedure, explaining that it involves creating a small incision or using a nasal approach to access the brain for treatment.
"This minimally invasive technique enables patients to be discharged within one to two days, significantly reduces the risk of infection, and allows them to resume daily activities swiftly," he said.
LUMHS Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ikram Din Ujjan commended Dr. Raja for organizing the workshop, stating its value in fostering advanced surgical practices among medical professionals.
He noted that such initiatives benefit both senior and junior faculty, enhancing their skills in modern techniques like laparoscopy in neurosurgery.
Renowned neurosurgeons from across Pakistan attended the event, including Professor Gohar Javed from Aga Khan University Karachi, Dr. Mumtaz Ali from Peshawar and Dr. Shams Brohi from Nawabshah, along with LUMHS faculty members Dr. Iram, Dr. Asif Bashir and others.
The workshop also underscored the importance of collaboration and innovation in advancing neurosurgical care in the country.
Recent Stories
Post of young man who arranged re-marriage of his mother after 18 years goes vir ..
Emirates Astronomical Society spots 16 major lunar events in 2025
‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Expanded to Punjab's 40 Districts, now offering 70+ Gover ..
Türkiye aims to lower budget deficit to 3 pct in 2025 to combat inflation
BZU central admission office with one-window facilities opens
Sialkot to face Peshawar in final of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy
Thousands of tents flooded in Gaza due to heavy rains
President directs relief of Rs 24.136 million to bank fraud victims
Saqr Ghobash, President of Italy's Chamber of Deputies discuss parliamentary coo ..
Police blood donation camp for thalassemia patients
PSX witnessed bullish trend, gains 3,907 more points
'Maryam Ke Dastak’ expanded to Punjab's 40 districts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Post of young man who arranged re-marriage of his mother after 18 years goes viral9 minutes ago
-
‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Expanded to Punjab's 40 Districts, now offering 70+ Government Services9 minutes ago
-
KP TEVTA, five paramedical institutions ink agreement24 minutes ago
-
Khan Klub: A historic building falls prey to commercialization34 minutes ago
-
DC inaugurates anti-polio drive in Jhal Magsi34 minutes ago
-
Govt taking measures to strengthen economy, address public issues: Qaisar43 minutes ago
-
DC holds open court in mosque44 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah felicitates newly elected body of Sukkur Press Club53 minutes ago
-
President directs relief of Rs 24.136 million to bank fraud victims11 minutes ago
-
Govt must address PPP's concerns: Ali Haider54 minutes ago
-
Kashmir's demography cannot be changed: Lord Qurban54 minutes ago
-
2,500 profiteers fined in four weeks in Sialkot: DC54 minutes ago