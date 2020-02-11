UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LUMHS Hospital Invites Applications For House Job

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 09:08 PM

LUMHS hospital invites applications for House Job

The Medical Superintendent, Liaquat University, Hospital Hyderabad/ Jamshoro, Tuesday invited applications from medical graduates for House Job

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :The Medical Superintendent, Liaquat University, Hospital Hyderabad/ Jamshoro, Tuesday invited applications from medical graduates for House Job.

According to statement, application forms can be obtained from the House Job section of Liaquat University, Hospital Hyderabad during office hours.

The last date for submission of application forms is fixed on February, 21 while interviews would be held on February 27.

The medical graduates of MBBS batch-2020, were eligible to submit applications for House Job in LU hospital Hyderabad/Jamshoro, statement said.

Related Topics

Job Hyderabad Jamshoro February From

Recent Stories

PTCL announces 5% Final Cash Dividend

3 minutes ago

UAE medicine stockpiles ‘sufficient’ for coron ..

56 minutes ago

Gazprom Says Expects to Boost Gas Output by 20% by ..

3 minutes ago

Fake News in 2020 US Presidential Election Worries ..

3 minutes ago

Lahore High Court to be made best institution: Chi ..

3 minutes ago

Gold rates in Pakistan on Tuesday 11 Feb 2020

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.