LUMHS hospital invites applications for House Job

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :The Medical Superintendent, Liaquat University, Hospital Hyderabad/ Jamshoro, Tuesday invited applications from medical graduates for House Job.

According to statement, application forms can be obtained from the House Job section of Liaquat University, Hospital Hyderabad during office hours.

The last date for submission of application forms is fixed on February, 21 while interviews would be held on February 27.

The medical graduates of MBBS batch-2020, were eligible to submit applications for House Job in LU hospital Hyderabad/Jamshoro, statement said.