LUMHS Invited House Job Applications For MBBS Batch 2025
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2025 | 03:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro has invited applications for house jobs for MBBS batch 2025 graduates.
According to announcement Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the prescribed form available at the House Job Section, Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad, by May 10, 2025.
The merit list is expected to be announced on May 16, 2025, and house jobs will commence from May 21, 2025.
Candidates are advised to submit their applications with all required documents to avoid any delays. APP/mwq
