LUMHS Jamshoro Organizes Free Medical Camp By On Independence Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2025 | 03:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro organized a free medical camp for pregnant women and children in connection with Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrations and the thematic spirit of “Marka-e-Haq at the newly constructed building of Liaquat Health Services Hospital.
The camp offered free medical check-ups along with complimentary laboratory tests, medicines and advanced vaccinations for pregnant women and children.
The event was inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor of LUMHS Professor Dr. Ikram Din Ujjan and District Health Officer Pir Manzoor Chandio. Speaking as the chief guest, the Vice Chancellor Dr. Ujjan emphasized the urgent need to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure, especially in rural areas of the province. He highlighted the importance of ensuring the presence of healthcare professionals at Basic Health Units to provide timely diagnosis and guidance to patients.
According to the LUMHS spokesperson, around 40 consultants, doctors and staff members participated in the camp. The medical team included Dr. Roohi Naz, Dr. Rehman Siyal, Dr. Muhammad Saleem, Professor K.B. Khoso, Dr. Fozia Baloch, Dr. Shahjahan and other specialists in pediatrics, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology and public health.
A range of free tests were conducted at the camp including blood sugar, cholesterol, uric acid, CBC, hepatitis B and C, ultrasound and hemoglobin levels.
Hundreds of patients from far flung and rural areas benefited from the services. The local community expressed gratitude to the organizers for arranging such a large-scale and valuable medical camp.
Recent Stories
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with retired senior officers from Dubai Police
UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team arrives in China to participate in World Games Cheng ..
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives global recognition for nursing excellence
Arada awards AED618 million construction contract for Anantara Sharjah Resort, R ..
Members of Security, Safety, Crisis Management Leaders Programme explore UAE's e ..
Abdulaziz bin Humaid chairs first meeting of Investment Attraction and Promotio ..
FANR’s Board of Management Meeting spotlights Barakah operations, strengthens ..
Sharjah Ruler establishes Sharjah Hospitality Group
Games of Future 2025 launches line-up of 11 phygital disciplines
Space42 delivered resilient performance with net profit of USD 53 million in H1
Sharjah Ruler establishes, organises Child Safety in Emirate
Sharjah Ruler establishes, organises Sharjah Family Development
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Cabinet extends services of COVID-19 Health Technicians, support staff3 minutes ago
-
Pak Navy seizes huge cache of narcotics in joint operation in Pasni3 minutes ago
-
Lahore Zoo, Safari Park ready to welcome 12 giraffes3 minutes ago
-
Senator Hafiz Abdul Karim condemns terrorist attacks in Mastung, Jacobabad3 minutes ago
-
AKF’s “Bano Qabil” program celebrated13 minutes ago
-
Rangers, Police arrest street crime suspect in joint operation13 minutes ago
-
Balochistan under severe impact of climate change: Naseem-ur-Rehman13 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar for actionable, targeted measures to restore financial sustainability of energy sector23 minutes ago
-
Security put on high alert across Kalat in connection with Independence Day23 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of factory fire incident, ordered immediate steps to save lives33 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz calls for national policy to address Pakistan’s rapid population growth43 minutes ago
-
CJP reaffirms commitment to strengthening district Judiciary, legal infrastructure in Karachi43 minutes ago