LUMHS Jamshoro organizes free medical camp by on independence day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro organized a free medical camp for pregnant women and children in connection with Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrations and the thematic spirit of “Marka-e-Haq at the newly constructed building of Liaquat Health Services Hospital.

The camp offered free medical check-ups along with complimentary laboratory tests, medicines and advanced vaccinations for pregnant women and children.

The event was inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor of LUMHS Professor Dr. Ikram Din Ujjan and District Health Officer Pir Manzoor Chandio. Speaking as the chief guest, the Vice Chancellor Dr. Ujjan emphasized the urgent need to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure, especially in rural areas of the province. He highlighted the importance of ensuring the presence of healthcare professionals at Basic Health Units to provide timely diagnosis and guidance to patients.

According to the LUMHS spokesperson, around 40 consultants, doctors and staff members participated in the camp. The medical team included Dr. Roohi Naz, Dr. Rehman Siyal, Dr. Muhammad Saleem, Professor K.B. Khoso, Dr. Fozia Baloch, Dr. Shahjahan and other specialists in pediatrics, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology and public health.

A range of free tests were conducted at the camp including blood sugar, cholesterol, uric acid, CBC, hepatitis B and C, ultrasound and hemoglobin levels.

Hundreds of patients from far flung and rural areas benefited from the services. The local community expressed gratitude to the organizers for arranging such a large-scale and valuable medical camp.