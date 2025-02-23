LUMHS Jamshoro To Conduct Entry Test For Postgraduate Diploma Courses On Feb 28
Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2025 | 07:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) The Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences (LUMHS) in Jamshoro has announced that the entry test for postgraduate diploma courses for the Academic Session 2024-2025 will be held on Friday 28th February, 2025 at 2:00 PM at Examination Cetre (new Building)
Admit Cards of the candidates can be downloaded from LUMHS website (www.
lumhs.edu.pk) with effect from 27.2.2025.
For any queries/ additional Information, candidates are advised to contact Postgraduate Mediacl Centre, LUMHS Jamshoro on number (022-921334022).
Recent Stories
AJ Barakah takes spotlight in second day of Abu Dhabi International Arabian Hors ..
FNC, World Affairs Council explore joint cooperation for promoting tolerance
FISP Steering Committee to hold Annual Meeting in Fujairah
Dubai Municipality completes design of sports fields in collaboration with leadi ..
Executive Council issues resolutions appointing Director General of Abu Dhabi Pu ..
Investopia 2025 to develop innovative insights into future investment, finance o ..
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 4th Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Edu ..
Bodour Al Qasimi's latest work, ‘The House of Wisdom’ received BolognaRagazz ..
Ahmed bin Saeed: DIEZ achieves exceptional growth in 2024 financial results, str ..
UAE International Conference on Antimicrobial Resistance warns of dangers of tak ..
Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Speaker of Iraqi Parliament
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution reconstituting Board of Trustees ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two killed in car-truck collision in DIKhan4 minutes ago
-
NDMA sends 100 tons of essential relief to Gaza in 14th humanitarian consignment4 minutes ago
-
LUMHS Jamshoro to conduct entry test for postgraduate diploma courses on Feb 284 minutes ago
-
Two women die, three injured in Shangla Jeep accident4 minutes ago
-
Shah Shams Park to get major upgrade4 minutes ago
-
Security rehearsal conducted for ICC Champions Trophy matches14 minutes ago
-
Unified strategy launched against deadly diseases14 minutes ago
-
1,757 people arrested for violating kite-flying ban14 minutes ago
-
Japanese envoy opens Sogetsu Ikebana spring exhibition24 minutes ago
-
One killed, 3 killed in road accident24 minutes ago
-
Child dies in roof collapse incident34 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif’s era marked by prosperity, unprecedented public service: Azma34 minutes ago