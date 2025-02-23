Open Menu

LUMHS Jamshoro To Conduct Entry Test For Postgraduate Diploma Courses On Feb 28

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2025 | 07:40 PM

LUMHS Jamshoro to conduct entry test for postgraduate diploma courses on Feb 28

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) The Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences (LUMHS) in Jamshoro has announced that the entry test for postgraduate diploma courses for the Academic Session 2024-2025 will be held on Friday 28th February, 2025 at 2:00 PM at Examination Cetre (new Building)

Admit Cards of the candidates can be downloaded from LUMHS website (www.

lumhs.edu.pk) with effect from 27.2.2025.

For any queries/ additional Information, candidates are advised to contact Postgraduate Mediacl Centre, LUMHS Jamshoro on number (022-921334022).

