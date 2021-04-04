LUMHS management cancels all OPS/ Additional charges orders

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro on Sunday cancelled/withdrawn all orders/notifications of Own Pay and Scale, Additional charges, look after charges allowed to faculty members /officers/officials of the university with immediate effect.

According to notification issued by the Additional Registrar dated April 04, 2021, such orders/ notifications have been cancelled/ withdrawn in compliance with Sindh High Court order and the directives of the Universities and Boards department, Govt. of Sindh.

All the faculty members /officers/officials of the university who were holding additional charges, additional assignments, Own Pay and Scales, look after charges have been directed to report to their respective departments against their actual positions/posts in order to compliance of above mentioned notification.