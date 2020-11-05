UrduPoint.com
LUMHS Management Refutes Allegations Of Induction Of Faculty Members Against Criteria

Thu 05th November 2020 | 10:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The management of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro on Thursday rejected allegations leveled by two faculty members of Institute of Dentistry regarding induction of faculty members without following prescribed criteria.

Media Coordinator of the Vice Chancellor LUMHS, Dr. Saroop Bhatia, in response to a press conference by two faculty members of the varsity, said the university's management had inducted faculty members as per merit following the recommendations made by the selection board.

The LUMHS management had taken serious notice of the act of faculty members who had tried to malign the institution to achieve their personal benefits, he said asserting that the objective of the allegations leveled by the two faculty members of the Institute of Dentistry was to defame this prestigious institution. The both the faculty members who addressed the press conference had failed to qualify the required criteria and eligibility, Dr. Saroop said and added that the Selection Board had recommended the Names of those who were eligible for the positions.

