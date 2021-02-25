LUMHS management working to resolve demands of faculty members

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :The management of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro is seriously working to resolve the legal demands of the faculty members.

Responding to the Charter of Demands(CoD) received from representatives of faculty members of UMHS, the university spokesman informed that COVID -19 Risk allowance has been already granted to those faculty members who have performed their duty in COVID Wards/HDU/ICU.

The request for grant of funds has been sent to the government for remaining faulty members, he informed and added that vaccination of COVID-19 of the faculty members is also being done.

The spokesman informed that advertisement for filling up the posts of Basic Health Sciences and Dentistry has been floated and remaining posts of different faculties will be announced as per need adding that eligibility criteria for filling up several teaching posts will be considered as per rules and regulations.

For LUMHS Housing Society, the spokesman informed that documents of the lands identified by the employees have been sent to the concerned department for verification while up gradation of faculty members shall be done as per rules. The establishment of a LUMHS Public school is under progress, he added.

The spokesman informed that the matter of Son Quota for the retired employees above BPS-16 will be placed before the Syndicate for further decision while admission of children of faculty members in different courses will be decided keeping in view the rules and policy of the government.

All the demands pertaining to financial impact on the university will be placed before the syndicate for approval accordingly keeping in view the relevant rules and regulations, the spokesman informed.