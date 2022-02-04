UrduPoint.com

LUMHS Observed Kashmir Solidarity Day

Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2022 | 03:50 PM

LUMHS observed Kashmir Solidarity Day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :In order to mark the "Kashmir Solidarity Day" which falls on February 5 (tomorrow) every year, the management of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro organized a solidarity gathering at Latif Hall with participation of large number of students, faculty members, officials and staff of the University.

Addressing the participants, the Vice Chancellor LUMHS Prof. Dr. Ikram Din Ujjan said that India has been committing atrocities in Occupied Kashmir at a large scale for several decades. He said Kashmiri people are rendering unmatched sacrifices to achieve their birth right of self-determination.

The Vice Chancellor said the Indian Government has been involved in rape, pellet guns, and mass burials to suppress ingenious freedom struggle of the people of Kashmir against Indian occupation which cannot suppress the freedom movement of Kashmiri people through oppressive use of force and state terrorism.

Kashmir is a human issue rather a dispute over territory and India should understand this fact and should immediately repeal the black laws in Occupied Kashmir as it cannot suppress the indigenous freedom struggle of the people of Kashmir.

He said that the solidarity gathering at LUMHS has been arranged today to show support and unity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, their ongoing freedom struggle, and to pay homage to Kashmiri martyrs who lost their lives fighting for Kashmir's freedom.

He said that the Pakistani people have always raised their voice against the oppression of Indian force in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and abuse of human rights.

He reaffirmed the steadfast support of the people of Pakistan extended to the Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their struggle to achieve their inherent right to decide their future.

In today's democratic and media dominating era, the Vice Chancellor said it is very unfortunate to deprive the Kashmiri people of their basic rights through this tyrannical detention. "By observing the day of solidarity of Kashmir, we have to reiterate the commitment to continue political, moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiri people in their struggle", he said.

The Vice Chancellor urged the international community, the United Nations and human rights organizations to take notice of the grave human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

He also called upon the people across the border to use social media to tell the world as to what is going on in Occupied Kashmir.

He assured the Kashmiri people that the people of Pakistan will never abandon their unflinching support for them. He said that Kashmiri people are facing atrocities with courage, however, India could not deprive them from their due basic rights for long.

Earlier Registrar LUMHS Dr. Haji Muhammad Shaikh, Director Academics Prof. Samreen Memon, Director Student Affairs Dr. Sajjan Khan Halepoto and Students of the University delivered speeches on the Solidarity of Pakistani nation with Kashmir.

