Open Menu

LUMHS Organized Symposium To Addresses Integrated Healthcare Challenges For Children

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2023 | 05:40 PM

LUMHS organized symposium to addresses integrated healthcare challenges for children

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) In an effort to address the growing challenges facing pediatric healthcare, the Department of Pediatrics at Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamashoro organized a symposium on Saturday under the theme "Obstacles to Integrated Pediatric Approach."

Experts and pediatricians from across the country gathered to discuss crucial issues impacting child health, including the rising prevalence of chronic and complex pediatric health conditions and the need for a transformative shift in healthcare delivery models.

Chief Guest and Vice Chancellor of LUMHS Prof. Dr. Ikram Din Ujjan emphasized the importance of integrative pediatrics, which he defined as an evidence-based approach that develops and promotes complementary health practices within the field of pediatrics. He said that integrative pediatrics aims to offer the best available care for children, considering complementary practices and conventional health in integration and partnership with professional teams and all pediatric specialties.

Earlier, Chairperson of the organizing committee Prof. Dr. Shazia Memon highlighted the importance of collaboration among stakeholders to achieve excellence in child health, particularly in the areas of prevention and treatment.

She added that there is a dire need for the health department, including public health and health professional regulatory bodies, to work together to achieve targets in basic child health issues such as malnutrition and immunization.

She also noted the increasing number of children living with complex care needs, which can result in a variety of health problems that require screening, prevention, and treatment at different ages throughout childhood. She said that most healthcare services focus predominantly on single diseases and related treatment decisions are often mainly directed at improving medical outcomes. However, previous research has highlighted that children living with complex care needs and their relatives often encounter difficulties in accessing adequate and consistent psychological support, community and social services, and health education. This underscores the importance of addressing both medical and functional outcomes for children.

The symposium featured a variety of speakers who shared their insights and expertise on the theme of the event.

Related Topics

Education Event All From Best

Recent Stories

Israeli strikes destroy 'hundreds' of Gaza buildin ..

Israeli strikes destroy 'hundreds' of Gaza buildings: rescuers

3 minutes ago
 ‘Slowly but surely,’: Naseem Shah shares his r ..

‘Slowly but surely,’: Naseem Shah shares his rehab journey

23 minutes ago
 Mariam Almheiri delivers keynote to Artic Circle A ..

Mariam Almheiri delivers keynote to Artic Circle Assembly

26 minutes ago
 NUST seeks donations for Gaza's emergency relief e ..

NUST seeks donations for Gaza's emergency relief efforts

3 minutes ago
 106 nations to gather in 13th Sharjah Publishers C ..

106 nations to gather in 13th Sharjah Publishers Conference

56 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends launch of Learning Difficult ..

Sharjah Ruler attends launch of Learning Difficulties Forum

56 minutes ago
ICASM 2023 continues to discuss aviation and space ..

ICASM 2023 continues to discuss aviation and space medicine in its 2nd day

1 hour ago
 140 publishers gain global market access insights ..

140 publishers gain global market access insights in Sharjah&#039;s &#039;Profes ..

1 hour ago
 Telecom in Pakistan Advances As 5G Auction Committ ..

Telecom in Pakistan Advances As 5G Auction Committee Gets the Green Light

2 hours ago
 Liwa International Festival to attract over 1700 a ..

Liwa International Festival to attract over 1700 athletes

2 hours ago
 Court reserves verdict in treason case against Cap ..

Court reserves verdict in treason case against Captain Safdar

2 hours ago
 As many as 81,974 Afghan nationals so far repatria ..

As many as 81,974 Afghan nationals so far repatriated to their country

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan