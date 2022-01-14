UrduPoint.com

LUMHS Organizes ASAMI Conference

Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2022 | 09:55 PM

LUMHS organizes ASAMI conference

The Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Dr. Ikram Din Ajan has termed the Ilizarov method as effective in the field of orthopedic surgery and said by adopting such method, the orthopedic surgeons could get better results while tackling the cases of the patients

He expressed these remarks while addressing the ASAMI (Association for Study and Application of Methods of Ilizarov) Conference organized by the Department of Orthopedic Surgery of LUMHS at Jamshoro on Friday.

He said that Prof. Gavriil Abramovich Ilizarov had created in the field of orthopedic surgery by adopting his own method of treatment of thousands of wounded soldiers in 1944. While acknowledging his successful efforts, the straightening of crooked legs and arms through had been named as Ilizarov method, he informed and appreciated the performance of those surgeons of LUMHS who are looking after their injured patients by applying Ilizarov method.

He congratulated the organizers who organized ASAMI conference with selection of exceptional topics and hoped that recommendations of the conference would help in introducing this method at large scale in the country.

The organizer of the conference Prof. Asadullah Makhdoom in his welcome address highlighted the objective of organizing the event.

Among others, eminent surgeon Prof. Khalique Ahmed Siddiqui, Dean Surgery and Allied Prof. Sajida Yousufani, Dean Medicines and Allied Prof. Muzaffar Ali Sheikh and Dean Dentistry Prof. Feroz Kalhoro also shared their views.

Besides postgraduate students, the conference was attended by large number of academic and administrative officers including Dr. Abbas Memon, Dr. Fahim Memon, Dr. Zameer Hussain Tunio, Dr. Asif Gulzar, Dr. Safdar Khanzada, Nadeem Shakoor, Azar Akbar Memon, Mr. Abdul Rahim Sheikh and Haroon Kalhoro.

