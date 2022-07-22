LUMHS organizes award distribution ceremony for top ten students of MBBS examination

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :The Directorate of Academic and Directorate of Students Affairs Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Friday organized a ceremony in honor of the students who clinched top ten positions in MBBS examination 2022.

Vice Chancellor LUMHS, Prof.

Ikram Din Ajan presiding over the ceremony said that the purpose of organizing the ceremony was to encourage hardworking and talented students of the varsity.

Besides students, he said that faculty members of the varsity also deserved commendation.

He said that the university management had been engaged to provide maximum facilities to the students so that they could complete their studies in a cordial atmosphere.

He called upon the students to take advantage of the facilities and work hard so that after graduation they could play their due role for the development of the country.