LUMHS organizes first bariatric live surgery workshop

The management of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro Friday organized the first bariatric live surgery workshop at Minimal Invasive Centre LUMHS Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :The management of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro Friday organized the first bariatric live surgery workshop at Minimal Invasive Centre LUMHS Jamshoro.

According to university spokesman, the workshop was conducted by a team of Surgical Unit-II of Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad/Jamshoro Branch under supervision of consultant laparoscopic Surgeon Prof.

Amir Iqbal Memon where two master trainers from Patel Hospital Karachi and AKUH Karachi, Dr Ghulam Murtaza and Dr Amir Sharif respectively along with their team performed live bariatric surgery with amazing surgical techniques.

Among others, Vice Chancellor LUMHS Prof. Dr. Ikram Uddin Ujjan, Dean of Surgery and Allied, Dean of Medicine and Allied, Head of Departments, Faculty, Postgraduates and House officers also attended the workshop.