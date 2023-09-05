Open Menu

LUMHS Organizes Medical Camp In Kotri

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2023 | 11:27 PM

On the directives of the Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Prof. Dr. Ikram uddin Ujjan one-day medical camp was organized by the Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Bilawal Medical College LUMHS Jamshoro in Special Education and rehabilitation center kotri

Medical tests of Over 200 deaf and dumb children were conducted in the camp including Screen tests, Physiotherapy, Neurosurgery, Neuropsychology, and other diseases.

The Vice-Chancellor in his message said that we were living in a society where those children were not being given proper attention.

He urged parents to pay attention to such children and get them enrolled in separate educational institutions where these children use different techniques for developing their writing and reading skills and in this connection Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation department had been established in LUMHS.

He requested parents to bring such disabled people to this institute for treatment.

Director Special Education and Rehabilitation Kotri Principal Abdul Rahim Tanvir expressed gratitude to the Vice Chancellor Dr. Ikram uddin Ujjan and his team.

Prof. Bilawal Institute of Rehabilitation LUMHS Jamshoro Dr. Abdul Rehman Sayal, Principal Director Special Education school Kotri Abdul Rahim Tanvir, Divisional Director Special Education Abdul Hameed Dahani, Deputy Director Information Rafiq Ahmed Solangi, Vice Principal Rab Nawaz Shaikh and others were also present on the occasion.

