LUMHS organizes rally to marks “Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir,” Reaffirms Support for Kashmir freedom

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) To mark “Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir” a rally was arranged at Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences Jamshoro on Monday to express solidarity with the Kashmiris, against Indian barbarism.

According to media coordinator of LUMHS Dr Saroop Bhatia, addressing a large number of participants of the rally, the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ikram Din Ujjan expressed that we stand in unity with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters, reaffirming our unwavering support for their just cause. He added that today marks a day of remembrance, where we pay homage to the sacrifices made by the brave people of Kashmir in their pursuit of freedom and justice.

He maintained that the people of Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiri brothers and sisters, empathizing with their plight and condemning the continued oppression they face.

We raise our voice against the atrocities committed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and call upon the international community to take notice of the human rights violations inflicted upon innocent civilians, he added. He said the struggle for self-determination was a fundamental right, and we shall continue to advocate for a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir dispute in line with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. Let us use this day as an opportunity to strengthen our resolve, to highlight the Kashmir issue on every platform, and to galvanize global support for justice and peace in the region, he said.

He added that today, we gather here to commemorate "Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir," a day of significance that carries deep emotions and solidarity with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters who have been suffering oppression for decades.