LUMHS organizes seminar on promotion, protection of human rights among youth

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Speakers at a seminar organized by Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences have declared the role of educational institutions and universities as important for the promotion and protection of human rights in the country.

The universities can train the youth about peace and its benefits along with the curriculum to make them productive citizens of Pakistan, they said and added that higher education institutions can play a vital role in creating positive thinking in the youth, improving their attitudes and improving their mental health.

Peace education refers to training students in such a way that they acquire the ability to resolve minor conflicts or conflicts through negotiation and bring an end to unrest, they shared expressed these views while addressing a seminar organized under the theme of "Promotion and protection of human rights among youth" at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro.

The Vice Chancellor LUMHS Prof. Dr. Ikramuddin Ujjan who presided over the seminar said the society can improve only when there is a positive change in the attitudes of the youth and such a change is possible only through higher education.

He said that not only medical education is being given in Liaquat University, but the youth are also being taught to bring positive thinking, peace, positive attitude, patience and endurance so that they can become the best citizens of the country.

In order to become a good doctor, nurse, engineer, lawyer, journalist, judge or civil servant, he said that it was necessary to be a good human being first adding that such kinds of seminars are being organized officially in LUMHS aimed to create awareness among the youth about the promotion, importance and protection of human rights.

The Vice Chancellor informed that the university management has established a cell for timely resolution of youth problems and to promote brotherhood among students so that students can become the best architects of the future by getting education without any kind of differences.

The Chief Executive Officer Women Protection Cell Sindh Marvi Awan while addressing the participants said that the protection of human rights was important in any state and the development of that state and the prosperity of the people are conditioned by it.

She said that every person has basic rights, which include the right to live freely, sense of personal security, right to education, job and health care etc. She said that human rights include freedom of religion, freedom of expression and equal treatment with everyone under the law.

Barrister Javed Ahmed Qureshi said that there were laws protecting human rights in the country, which needed to be implemented according to their original spirit.

Unfortunately, he said the protection of human rights in the country is not permanent as a result of which, the feeling of inequality and injustice arises in the society and the people start thinking negatively and this creates the problem of law and order.

Associate Professor of the Department of Community Medicine of Bilawal Medical College Jamshoro Dr. Narat Zeba said that we all have to work together to ensure the dignity, equality and dignity of every individual.

She said that it was the responsibility of the state to protect the basic rights of every member of the society and pave the way for people to live in peace so that malice, malice and hatred can be eradicated from the society.

Among others, Assistant Superintendent of Police Majda Halepto, Hyderabad's first female neurosurgeon Dr. Mehjabin Memon, Head of Physical Harassment Committee and Basic Sciences Dr. Manwar Alam Ansari, Director Academic Dr. Samreen Memon and Director Students Welfare Dr. Sajan Halepto also attended the seminar.