LUMHS Organizes Speech Competition On World Mother Language Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2022 | 07:44 PM

LUMHS organizes speech competition on World Mother Language Day

The Institute of Biomedical Engineering and Technology, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro here on Monday hosted a trilingual declaration competition on the World Mother Language Day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :The Institute of Biomedical Engineering and Technology, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro here on Monday hosted a trilingual declaration competition on the World Mother Language Day.

According to a spokesman of LUMHS, the students delivered speeches in English, urdu and Sindhi.

Director Institute of Biomedical Engineering and Technology (IBET) Engineer Muhammad Ali Bohio and Additional Director Student Affairs Dr. Sajin Halepoto distributed shields among the first and second position holder students.

Mushtaq Bhatti, Engineer Saeed Metlo and Engineer Natasha were among the judges if the speech competition while Deputy Director Institute of Biomedical Engineering and Technology (IBET) Engineer Ijaz Memon, Engineer Abdul Majeed Sheikh, Engineer Iqbal Memon Director sports and large number of students were present on the occasion.

