LUMHS Organizes Sports And Cultural Events To Mark ‘Maraka-e-Haq’ And Independence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2025 | 04:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro hosted a series of events in connection with the “Maraka-e-Haq” and Independence Day celebrations.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ikram Din Ujjan inaugurated the football and volleyball tournaments at the LUMHS sports ground.

Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted the vital role of sports in the physical and mental development of youth, especially in today’s technology-driven era.

He noted that sports not only strengthen the body but also enhance mental and emotional well-being, adding that the growth of both mind and body was essential for quality education.

Eight teams from various LUMHS departments participated in the football tournament, while eight teams also competed in the volleyball tournament. On the other hand, Peoples Nursing school also hosted national song and speech competitions, with active participation from its students.

