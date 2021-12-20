UrduPoint.com

LUMHS Organizes Workshop On Teeth Treatment

Sumaira FH 18 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 08:48 PM

LUMHS organizes workshop on teeth treatment

The Department of Orthodontics Institute of dentistry, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, (LUMHS) in collaboration with Pakistan Association of Orthodontist (PAO) organized one day long workshop on treatment planning and wire bending on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :The Department of Orthodontics Institute of dentistry, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, (LUMHS) in collaboration with Pakistan Association of Orthodontist (PAO) organized one day long workshop on treatment planning and wire bending on Monday.

The workshop was a part of 8th international conference of Pakistan Association of Orthodontist.

The workshop was organized by Dr Abdul Jabbar, Dr Subuh-e-Ghani and facilitated by Dr Amjad Mehmood, Dr Afeef Umar Zia and Dr Abdul Jabbar.

A large number of postgraduate residents of LUMHS and different colleges of Karachi attended the workshop.

The vice chancellor LUMHS Professor Ikram Din Ujan said that teeth and gums are very important part of the human body so everyone should take care of their teeth and gums.

President PAO Dr Shah Faisl and vice president PAO Dr Hasnain also attended workshop and share knowledge with postgraduates.

At the end Dean dentistry Dr Feroze Ali presented shields and topi ajrak to the guests.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Topi Share

Recent Stories

Superstar DJ David Guetta wants to &#039;show grat ..

Superstar DJ David Guetta wants to &#039;show gratitude&#039; to UAE through NYE ..

6 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi receives first global shipment of new As ..

Abu Dhabi receives first global shipment of new AstraZeneca &#039;Evusheld&#039; ..

6 minutes ago
 Indian Hindu pilgrims appreciate excellent arrange ..

Indian Hindu pilgrims appreciate excellent arrangements made at Katas Raj Temple ..

18 minutes ago
 At Least 8 Killed in Seasonal Flooding in Peninsul ..

At Least 8 Killed in Seasonal Flooding in Peninsular Malaysia - Reports

18 minutes ago
 Syrian Villagers, Troops Block Path of US Military ..

Syrian Villagers, Troops Block Path of US Military Convoy in Northeast - Reports

18 minutes ago
 Trump Sues New York Attorney General to Stop Probe ..

Trump Sues New York Attorney General to Stop Probe Into His Business Practices - ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.