LUMHS organizes workshop on teeth treatment

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :The Department of Orthodontics Institute of dentistry, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, (LUMHS) in collaboration with Pakistan Association of Orthodontist (PAO) organized one day long workshop on treatment planning and wire bending on Monday.

The workshop was a part of 8th international conference of Pakistan Association of Orthodontist.

The workshop was organized by Dr Abdul Jabbar, Dr Subuh-e-Ghani and facilitated by Dr Amjad Mehmood, Dr Afeef Umar Zia and Dr Abdul Jabbar.

A large number of postgraduate residents of LUMHS and different colleges of Karachi attended the workshop.

The vice chancellor LUMHS Professor Ikram Din Ujan said that teeth and gums are very important part of the human body so everyone should take care of their teeth and gums.

President PAO Dr Shah Faisl and vice president PAO Dr Hasnain also attended workshop and share knowledge with postgraduates.

At the end Dean dentistry Dr Feroze Ali presented shields and topi ajrak to the guests.