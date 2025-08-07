LUMHS organizes workshop to promote safe work environment for female postgraduates

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) The Work-Based Harassment Committee of the Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro organized a workshop in collaboration with female postgraduate doctors from various departments of the university to promote a safe and secure working environment for women healthcare professionals and workers.

Addressing the event, the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Ikram Din Ujjan emphasized that prevention was the most effective weapon against harassment. He noted that harassment does not end on its own, it escalates, and silence only contributes to its growth.

The Vice Chancellor further stated that LUMHS was taking multiple initiatives to ensure the safety and protection of female doctors, enabling both undergraduate and postgraduate students to work in a peaceful and stress-free environment.

He highlighted that female hostels had been established within a secure boundary wall, equipped with high-level security and modern facilities including a newly constructed sports complex and other essentials so that they do not leave the secure premises for their daily needs other than their duties.

He said that to support postgraduate students, the university was also providing transportation between the Jamshoro campus and Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad, especially for those on night shifts.

Dr. Ujjan urged postgraduate students to openly share their concerns and promptly report any issues to the university administration for immediate resolution.

He added that the training of postgraduate students was being closely monitored to ensure they complete their professional education effectively, pass their examinations, earn their degrees and ultimately serve the nation with skill and dedication.