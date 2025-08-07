LUMHS Organizes Workshop To Promote Safe Work Environment For Female Postgraduates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2025 | 12:05 AM
The Work-Based Harassment Committee of the Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro organized a workshop in collaboration with female postgraduate doctors from various departments of the university to promote a safe and secure working environment for women healthcare professionals and workers
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) The Work-Based Harassment Committee of the Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro organized a workshop in collaboration with female postgraduate doctors from various departments of the university to promote a safe and secure working environment for women healthcare professionals and workers.
Addressing the event, the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Ikram Din Ujjan emphasized that prevention was the most effective weapon against harassment. He noted that harassment does not end on its own, it escalates, and silence only contributes to its growth.
The Vice Chancellor further stated that LUMHS was taking multiple initiatives to ensure the safety and protection of female doctors, enabling both undergraduate and postgraduate students to work in a peaceful and stress-free environment.
He highlighted that female hostels had been established within a secure boundary wall, equipped with high-level security and modern facilities including a newly constructed sports complex and other essentials so that they do not leave the secure premises for their daily needs other than their duties.
He said that to support postgraduate students, the university was also providing transportation between the Jamshoro campus and Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad, especially for those on night shifts.
Dr. Ujjan urged postgraduate students to openly share their concerns and promptly report any issues to the university administration for immediate resolution.
He added that the training of postgraduate students was being closely monitored to ensure they complete their professional education effectively, pass their examinations, earn their degrees and ultimately serve the nation with skill and dedication.
Recent Stories
Speakers at Pakistan embassy webinar condemn India's annexation of Kashmir
WAPDA Chairman briefed about water, power projects
Grand celebration of "Marka-e-Haq, Jashn-e-Azadi" held at Governor House
Farewell ceremony held in honour of outgoing Police officers
Pakistan Mart Project to be a landmark in international trade: DG NLC
District Administration fully engaged in maintaining civic governance; Spokesman
Health Deptt constitutes committee to probe complaints in recruitment
New 100 MGD Hub Canal to be inaugurated on August 13: Mayor Karachi
Governor hosts 'Mushaira' as part of 'Marka-e-Haq Azadi Celebrations'
Minister Tarar vows media reforms, backs journalists' rights in information comm ..
Aid agencies sound alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs operating in Gaza
BFA busted fake butter production unit in Quetta
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Maulana Azad meets Governor KP, discusses religious harmony, unity15 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi, chamber representatives pay tribute to police martyrs at Melody Chowk4 minutes ago
-
WAPDA Chairman briefed about water, power projects4 minutes ago
-
Grand celebration of "Marka-e-Haq, Jashn-e-Azadi" held at Governor House4 minutes ago
-
Farewell ceremony held in honour of outgoing Police officers4 minutes ago
-
District Administration fully engaged in maintaining civic governance; Spokesman1 hour ago
-
Health Deptt constitutes committee to probe complaints in recruitment1 hour ago
-
New 100 MGD Hub Canal to be inaugurated on August 13: Mayor Karachi1 hour ago
-
Governor hosts 'Mushaira' as part of 'Marka-e-Haq Azadi Celebrations'1 hour ago
-
Minister Tarar vows media reforms, backs journalists' rights in information committee1 hour ago
-
BFA busted fake butter production unit in Quetta1 hour ago
-
Special student Tayyaba Majeed achieves distinction in BA Degree1 hour ago