Open Menu

LUMHS Organizes Workshop To Promote Safe Work Environment For Female Postgraduates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2025 | 12:05 AM

LUMHS organizes workshop to promote safe work environment for female postgraduates

The Work-Based Harassment Committee of the Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro organized a workshop in collaboration with female postgraduate doctors from various departments of the university to promote a safe and secure working environment for women healthcare professionals and workers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) The Work-Based Harassment Committee of the Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro organized a workshop in collaboration with female postgraduate doctors from various departments of the university to promote a safe and secure working environment for women healthcare professionals and workers.

Addressing the event, the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Ikram Din Ujjan emphasized that prevention was the most effective weapon against harassment. He noted that harassment does not end on its own, it escalates, and silence only contributes to its growth.

The Vice Chancellor further stated that LUMHS was taking multiple initiatives to ensure the safety and protection of female doctors, enabling both undergraduate and postgraduate students to work in a peaceful and stress-free environment.

He highlighted that female hostels had been established within a secure boundary wall, equipped with high-level security and modern facilities including a newly constructed sports complex and other essentials so that they do not leave the secure premises for their daily needs other than their duties.

He said that to support postgraduate students, the university was also providing transportation between the Jamshoro campus and Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad, especially for those on night shifts.

Dr. Ujjan urged postgraduate students to openly share their concerns and promptly report any issues to the university administration for immediate resolution.

He added that the training of postgraduate students was being closely monitored to ensure they complete their professional education effectively, pass their examinations, earn their degrees and ultimately serve the nation with skill and dedication.

Recent Stories

Speakers at Pakistan embassy webinar condemn India ..

Speakers at Pakistan embassy webinar condemn India's annexation of Kashmir

4 minutes ago
 WAPDA Chairman briefed about water, power projects

WAPDA Chairman briefed about water, power projects

4 minutes ago
 Grand celebration of "Marka-e-Haq, Jashn-e-Azadi" ..

Grand celebration of "Marka-e-Haq, Jashn-e-Azadi" held at Governor House

4 minutes ago
 Farewell ceremony held in honour of outgoing Polic ..

Farewell ceremony held in honour of outgoing Police officers

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan Mart Project to be a landmark in internat ..

Pakistan Mart Project to be a landmark in international trade: DG NLC

1 hour ago
 District Administration fully engaged in maintaini ..

District Administration fully engaged in maintaining civic governance; Spokesman

1 hour ago
Health Deptt constitutes committee  to probe comp ..

Health Deptt constitutes committee  to probe complaints in recruitment

1 hour ago
 New 100 MGD Hub Canal to be inaugurated on August ..

New 100 MGD Hub Canal to be inaugurated on August 13: Mayor Karachi

1 hour ago
 Governor hosts 'Mushaira' as part of 'Marka-e-Haq ..

Governor hosts 'Mushaira' as part of 'Marka-e-Haq Azadi Celebrations'

1 hour ago
 Minister Tarar vows media reforms, backs journalis ..

Minister Tarar vows media reforms, backs journalists' rights in information comm ..

1 hour ago
 Aid agencies sound alarm over Israeli move to dere ..

Aid agencies sound alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs operating in Gaza

1 hour ago
 BFA busted fake butter production unit in Quetta

BFA busted fake butter production unit in Quetta

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan