LUMHS Refutes SMBB Medical University Larkana Allegations Regarding DNA Report

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2022 | 08:14 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :The management of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro has refuted the allegations of the authorities of SMBB Medical University Larkana regarding DNA report of deceased Nousheen.

In response to allegations leveled by the management of SMBB Medical University Larkana, the LUMHS spokesman informed here on Friday that matching of unknown DNA profile obtained from the samples of deceased Nousheen with unknown DNA profile taken from the samples of deceased Nimrata was the routine practice and function of DNA data base of LUMHS DNA laboratory.

It is the prime duty of DNA laboratory to guide and explain the DNA results to investigation agencies for timely identification of culprit to prevent any such future incident, the spokesman informed.

He said LUMHS DNA Laboratory was providing DNA Testing Services since 2015 and more than 2500 DNA cases have so far been processed since its inception.

Many high profile cases have been solved on the basis of DNA tests, he said and added, the laboratory not only matched the samples for DNA but also guided law enforcement agencies on the basis of DNA Test results to identify the culprit.

The spokesman informed that LUMHS DNA Laboratory has developed its internal DNA database and has stored all DNA profiles, which were obtained from different evidences and samples of suspects analyzed at the laboratory.

The use of DNA data base for identification of unknown DNA profiles was fundamental international practice of DNA laboratories, he said and informed that DNA report of deceased Noushhen was sent confidentially to the concerned authorities on January 26, and blaming the University in any way was highly condemnable.

The spokesman claimed that allegation of the management of SMBB Medical University larkana was baseless and based on defaming the integrity of LUMHS DNA laboratory which was catering the facility to the entire province with highest scientific protocol.

He advised the management of SMBB Medical University Larkana that it should focus on their own issues to identify the culprit instead of blaming any other Institution.

