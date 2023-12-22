LUMHS Senate meeting held after seven years, highlighted important achievements

The 14th Senate meeting of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro, was held on Friday after a hiatus of seven years

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) The 14th Senate meeting of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro, was held on Friday after a hiatus of seven years.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Ikram Din Ujjan while presiding over the meeting, said that after a prolonged period of seven years, the Senate meeting is taking place.

The last Senate session convened by LUMHS was on December 29, 2016. During this period, LUMHS has made significant progress, introducing several new academic programs, establishing the Bilawal Medical College, launching the College of Technology and most recently expanding the Thatta campus.

He further added that during this period 15 meetings of the syndicate, 14 meetings of academic council, 17 meetings of the advance studies and research board, 09 meetings of the finance & planning committee were held, whereas 14 meetings of the selection board were also conducted.

According to a statement issued by the media coordinator to VC-LUMHS, Dr. Ujjan further informed that the University has launched Executive MBA Program and has established collaboration with Silicon Valley California USA, 29 Students of the first batch got a chance of training program in USA.

He added that the traditional curriculum was completely focused on basic sciences for the first two years, and then the clinical training used to be commenced in third year, whereas internationally integrated modular system became more popular and useful in teaching, therefore eventually we have to adopt it, and now, our system integrates basic sciences and clinical training.

Research-based courses have become an integral part that was missing in the conventional curriculum. We've adopted an integrated modular system and are successfully implementing it in both MBBS and BDS programs.

He further informed that the International Masters in Public Health Program has been launched in 2022, which is a joint venture of this University with Nanjing University China, the first batch of admitted students have been sent to Nanjing University China for their training and research work.

Furthermore, the programs of Master of Science in Public Health and Executive MBA have also been launched by this university, last year. He also informed that international collaboration for research with Faculty members of Oxford University has been developed.

Dr. Ujjan stated that the establishment of a sports complex for female students, a hostel for postgraduate students, and Institute of physiotherapy and rehabilitation at Bilawal College is another milestone achieved by this University.

He apprised that the University intends to establish a Campus of LUMHS at Prem Nagar, Islamkot Tharprkar in future, for which the process has been initiated. Commencement of LUMHS International Medical & Technical College at Thatta in near future is a remarkable achievement of this University.

According to him, the University intends to establish a campus of LUMHS at Prem Nagar, Islamkot Tharprkar in future, for which the process has been initiated. He informed that we plan to make the extension of the medical research centre as the Institute of cancer research and the building is near completion.

During the meeting, the members of the Senate unanimously approved the annual reports of the University up to the year 2023 whereas the University expenditures & budget estimates were also approved unanimously up to the year 2024.