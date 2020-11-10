UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LUMHS Suspends Academic Activities For Three Weeks Due To Surge In COVID Cases

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 07:45 PM

LUMHS suspends academic activities for three weeks due to surge in COVID cases

The management of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro on Tuesday announced the suspension of academic activities for three weeks after a surge in COVID-19 cases

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :The management of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro on Tuesday announced the suspension of academic activities for three weeks after a surge in COVID-19 cases.

According to LUMHS Registrar Dr Saroop Bhatia, the academic activities will remain suspended for three weeks after increasing in the number of COVID-19 cases in Hyderabad.

Majority of the students came from Hyderabad to attend classes in LUMHS therefore management has decided to close down academic activities for a period of three weeks to contain spread of COVID-19 in the university, Dr. Bhatia said.

Related Topics

Hyderabad Jamshoro From

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak launches first edition of UAE T ..

2 minutes ago

PGGA demands release of funds for mobilization

2 minutes ago

Seminar on 'Road Safety Awareness' held

2 minutes ago

Food Security is a top priority of PTI Gov: Chief ..

2 minutes ago

Russia, Vietnam Hope to Hold Security Talks in 202 ..

2 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed issues resolution to form court ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.