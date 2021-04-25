LUMHS suspends all academic activities till May 20 due to surge in COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :In view of the surge in coronavirus cases during third wave, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) management on Sunday announced to close all academic activities for 25 days with effect from April 26 to May 20, 2021.

According to notification, decision was taken in the wake of emerging hotspot with respect to the spread of COVID-19 in various areas of district Hyderabad and its surroundings.

As per the decision, all the academic activities including Examinations will remain suspended with effect from April 26 to May 20, 2021. However online modular test shall be announced by the concerned In-charge of online test accordingly in due course of time, notification stated and added that all faculty, officers and staff have been advised to stay at homes and follow the health advisory by the government regarding precautionary measures to protect themselves and their families.

All the Administrative Departmental heads along with skeletal officials shall perform their duties followed by all the precautionary measures.

The clinical faculty members will provide full clinical cover as per their clinical schedule while no any faculty member/officer and other staff shall leave the headquarters without intimation and permission, notification said.