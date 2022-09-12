LUMHS team provides medical facilities to flood victims in Manjhand area

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :On the special instructions of Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Science (LUMHS) Professor Dr. Ikram Din Ujjan, the medical team traveled through boats to provide relief medical care for the flood victims in Goth Abro, Shah Owais Qarni of Manjhand area.

A camp was set up, where hundreds of people were given free medical checkups and medicines, the people of Shah Awais Qarni area thanked the VC of LUMHS for efforts medical camps are being set up for the flood victims in Sindh on a daily basis.

The VC said, "I am proud of my team who are engaged in serving the flood victims.