LUMHS To Conduct Entry Test For Admissions On Feb 14

Thu 11th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

LUMHS to conduct entry test for admissions on Feb 14

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Additional Director Quality Enhancement Cell Allah Dino Mallah Thursday said the management of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro would conduct entry test for admissions in Doctor of Physiotherapy, Doctor of Pharmacy, BS Nursing, BS Molecular Biology, Medical Technologist Degree and Diploma programs on February 14, said a press release.

