LUMHS To Conduct Entry Test For Admissions To MBBS, BDS On Sep 10
Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2023 | 08:36 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :The Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro will conduct the pre-entry test for admissions to its MBBS and BDS degree programs on September 10.
The University's spokesman informed on Saturday that the test would start at 10 am in the Varsity's ground but the candidates appearing in the test would have to reach the place by 7 am.