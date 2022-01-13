LUMHS to hold Entry Test for Degree, Associate Degree, Diploma programs on Jan 16

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :The management of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) has announced to hold pre admission entry test in Degree program, Associate Degree program and Diploma program on Sunday (January 16) at University's main campus.

All the eligible candidates, who have applied for admission in 15 Degree programs, Associate Degree and Diploma programs of Academic Session- 2022, are informed that pre entry test will be held on January 16 (Sunday) at play ground of LUMHS campus, Jamshoro at about 10:30 am.

According to the LUMHS Registrar, candidates were advised to get their entry test admit cards downloaded from university's official website, www.lumhs.edu.pk and report for the test at about 08:30 am.

The entry test for admissions in Doctor of Physiotherapy (DPT), Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm- D), BS Nursing, BS Radio Technology (BSRT) and many other Degree, Associate Degree and Diploma programs will be held while Bio Medical Engineering test will be conducted later on.