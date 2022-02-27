LUMHS to hold welcoming ceremony for new entrants on Feb 28

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :The welcoming ceremony for the newly admitted students of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) and Bilawal Medical College will be held on Monday (February 28) at LUMHS main Campus at Jamshoro.

As per the announcement of the LUMHS Registrar, first year MBBS and BDS students of LUMHS and Bilawal Medical College will be given a warm welcome on Monday at Latif Hall of Liaquat University, Jamshoro at about 10 am.

The students and their parents are invited to attend the welcoming ceremony, university spokesman said in a statement.